Pibor town facing permanent relocation as flooding worsens – Official

PIBOR, Greater Pibor Administrative Area (Eye Radio) – Authorities in the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) have revealed a possible long-term plan to permanently relocate Pibor town to higher ground as the region grapples with continuous, devastating floods.
GPAA Minister of Information, Jacob Werchum, confirmed the plan, stating that the relentless flooding has exposed Pibor as a highly flood-prone area.
“We have a plan to move people to the high ground permanently,” Werchum told Eye Radio on Saturday, September 27, 2025.
“With this rainy season, we could not manage it. The plan is in place. But it is not now, maybe during the dry season, we will be able to assess areas that are suitable for settlement.”
The Minister noted that the heavy rain that fell yesterday has only intensified the crisis, with water levels continuing to rise within residential areas and the river.
Displacement and Urgent Appeals
Werchum’s remarks come days after Chief Gola Boyoi Gola warned residents to move at least 100 meters away from the riverbank during a joint flood risk assessment conducted with the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
The escalating crisis has already displaced a massive number of people. The Relief and Rehabilitation Commission (RRC) for the Greater Pibor area made an urgent appeal last week, citing severe flooding that has displaced over 70,000 people.
Hon. David Ngiro Yankon, the RRC chairperson, specified that 13,907 households have been forced from their homes. In addition to the displacement, the floods have severely disrupted roads and markets across the region.
Minister Werchum cautioned residents across the seven affected counties of Pibor to “be watching out” and remain alert, as floodwaters can rise suddenly and wash away homes and belongings at night.
