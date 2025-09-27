27th September 2025

Gogrial police arrest mother for throwing newborn into latrine

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 13 minutes ago

GOGRIAL TOWN, Warrap State (Eye Radio) – Authorities in Gogrial East County have arrested a woman who allegedly threw her newborn son into an old latrine on Thursday, September 25, 2025.

Mapal Mayen, Deputy Executive Director for Gogrial East County, confirmed the incident to Eye Radio.

He stated that the mother initially denied giving birth when community members noticed the child was missing.

Following an intense search that began around 7 PM and lasted until after midnight, the baby boy was discovered alive in an old, dry latrine, which was reported to be three meters deep.

“The woman gave birth, but she hid the baby… she has been arrested, and when asked, she denied that she had given birth.”

Mapal Mayen said, adding that the community insisted and searched until the boy was found.

The officer noted that the newborn is the woman’s fourth child.

Both the mother and the infant are reportedly in good health and are currently in police custody in Gogrial town pending a legal investigation. The mother is now said to be breastfeeding the baby at the police station.

