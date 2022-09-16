WFP warns of starvation as violence blocks aid to Upper Nile, Jonglei

The United Nations’ World Food Program warned on Friday that a famine-like condition is unfolding in the conflict-affected parts of Upper Nile and Jonglei states due to blockade of humanitarian assistance.

In a press statement on Friday morning, the agency said worsening security situation in areas along the White Nile, a major pathway of aid supply, has left it with no choice but to suspend its barge movement.

“It is completely unacceptable that we have WFP convoys carrying food assistance that can save lives but are simply unable to get through,” said Adeyinka Badejo, acting Country Director for WFP in South Sudan.

“The cost of inaction will be severe with the very real possibility of famine if we cannot access these communities immediately,” she added.

WFP revealed that a river convoy carrying 1,151 metric tons of food to communities in Fangak, Pigi, and Panyikang counties was forced to turn back after clashes between conflicting parties resumed.

The appeal comes amid deadly violence that has killed unspecified number of civilians and displaced tens of thousands since July.

Three months of sporadic fighting between formerly allied factions loyal to commanders of the now-defunct Kitgwang Declaration displaced civilians from Tonga and Panyikang of Upper Nile State as well as Fangak County of Jonglei State.

In August, WFP announced was suspending its barge movements in Upper Nile State due to insecurity, illegal checkpoints and heavy taxation allegedly along river routes.

Ms. Badejo now urges all parties to the conflict to respect international humanitarian law and allow safe passage of WFP and other humanitarian cargo, adding that “we are running out of time to prevent people from dying of hunger.”

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan has deployed its troops to Adidiang, an island near Malakal town, following a deadly attack on a displacement camp that killed 17 civilians.

