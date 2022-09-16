You can be fined SSP200,000 for littering garbage on streets

The Mayor of Juba City Michael Ladu Allah-Jabu issued fresh penalties for reckless individuals randomly throwing plastic bottles or depositing garbage on the streets.

According to Mayor Allah-Jabu, the order dated 14th September imposes a fine of 200,000 South Sudanese pounds on any one found dumping waste along the roads and business premises in the town.

The amount is an equivalent of more than 300 US dollars.

“Any person or institution or company which is found littering r transferring garbage from place to place and dumbed them in the middle of the road is to be fine 200,000 SSP,” said Allah-Jabu.



Those running car washing bays and garbage found ferrying rubbish to unauthorized locations risk paying an equal fine of 50,000 SSP, while violating households could be fined 10,000 SSP.

Allah-Jabu said the measure is to regulate and control the unnecessary disposal of wastes in the city.

The Mayor said failure to pay the fine will lead to a two-month jail term.

“Any household or members of the residential areas who are found also apprehended in doing so, they find 10,000 SSP and if they do not pay, they would be also charged one month in prison.”

The mayor is calling on the Juba residents to respect the order and dispose empty bottles and waste responsibly.

