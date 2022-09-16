16th September 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Politics | Regional   |   Raila slams “rogue” judiciary in first speech since Court verdict

Raila slams “rogue” judiciary in first speech since Court verdict

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 1 hour ago

Raila Odinga (Photographer: Tony Karumba/AFP/Getty Images.)

Kenya’s former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga criticized the Supreme Court verdict that ruled in favor of his opponent as unfair and a mess, in first public speech since the ruling.

The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader said “shame on the judiciary of this country” after the Supreme Court upheld the presidential election results proclaiming William Ruto winner of last month’s poll.

Odinga, lashed out at the verdict and accused the Judiciary and the country’s electoral body Independent Electoral and Boundary Commission of participating in a scheme to destroy the country’s democracy.

“Shame on the judiciary of this country. We will talk until the constitution of this country gives power to the people of Kenya,” he said.

Odinga, who spoke during a luncheon after the inauguration of Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, said the Judiciary and IEBC are in crisis of confidence and in dire need of fixing.

“As people of Kenya, we will not be coward. And we are not going to allow another dictator to come on this country. We will not allow Judiciary to become a dictator in this country.”

“If they (judiciary) have become rogue, we have power as the people of this country to reform them and send them home. We can lead a one million match to the judiciary and they will have no choice but to go home,” he said to supporters.

Nation newspaper reported that Odinga said he went to Zanzibar with his family to heal after the shock delivered by the apex court judgment.

“This judicial thuggery must end. We will not be cowed. Nyayo tried it and we resisted and the courts cannot allow another dictator in the country,” he said.

Speaking at the Sarova Whitesands hotel in Mombasa where he had joined the top Azimio leaders for lunch, he urged Governor Nassir of Mombasa to work for the people.

 

 

 

Currently on air

12:00:00 - 12:55:00

Peace of Her Mind

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan’s currency rated 3rd worst-performer in Africa 1

South Sudan’s currency rated 3rd worst-performer in Africa

Published Monday, September 12, 2022

Fears as online company some S.Sudanese invested in suspends site 2

Fears as online company some S.Sudanese invested in suspends site

Published Monday, September 12, 2022

South Sudan buys 3 acres of land at Djibouti port 3

South Sudan buys 3 acres of land at Djibouti port

Published Tuesday, September 13, 2022

Police to embattled investors: “Sue Silicone Valley” 4

Police to embattled investors: “Sue Silicone Valley”

Published Wednesday, September 14, 2022

Azande King appeals for peace in a public address in Juba 5

Azande King appeals for peace in a public address in Juba

Published Sunday, September 11, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Raila slams “rogue” judiciary in first speech since Court verdict

Published 1 hour ago

NTC yet to schedule next graduation of forces

Published 2 hours ago

YALI fellows back home as six-week U.S course ends

Published 18 hours ago

Kenya hit by fuel price hike as govt scraps subsidy

Published 20 hours ago

Uncertainty as Ruto reverts cargo clearance to Mombasa Port

Published 21 hours ago

R. Kelly convicted of multiple child pornography charges

Published 22 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th September 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.