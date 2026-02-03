3rd February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | News | Western Bahr el Ghazal State   |   Western Bahr el Ghazal receives three tractors to boost agriculture

Western Bahr el Ghazal receives three tractors to boost agriculture

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Photo|Courtesy

Western Bahr el Ghazal State has received three agricultural tractors from the National Ministry of Agriculture in Juba, a support initiative from President Salva Kiir aimed at boosting agricultural production and assisting farmers across the state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held on Monday at the State Secretariat General in Wau, Governor , Sharif Daniel Sharif, expressed gratitude to the President and the Ministry of Agriculture for facilitating the delivery.

“On behalf of the government and people of Western Bahr el Ghazal, I thank the President and the National Ministry of Agriculture for this support. It shows the national leadership’s strong commitment to agriculture as the backbone of food security and economic development in South Sudan,” Governor Sharif said.

He noted that the state is endowed with fertile land and capable farmers, urging citizens to fully utilize available resources.

The Governor said the tractors will be deployed to serve farmers across the state, helping to expand cultivated land and increase agricultural production ahead of the upcoming farming season.

Governor Sharif directed the State Ministry of Agriculture to establish clear and transparent mechanisms to ensure the tractors benefit farmers.

He also reassured farmers that the state government will protect the farming season by maintaining security and stability in agricultural areas, in coordination with organized forces and local authorities.

The Governor encouraged communities to embrace farming, not only to feed their families but also to contribute to the food supply for the state and the nation.

The three tractors were officially handed over to the State Ministry of Agriculture through the State Minister of Agriculture, Valentino Akec Akuar.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published 22 hours ago

Government approves three new roads to be built using gold revenue 2

Government approves three new roads to be built using gold revenue

Published January 28, 2026

ID, passport fees will now be paid directly into NRA account – official 3

ID, passport fees will now be paid directly into NRA account – official

Published January 28, 2026

Govt rejects Gen. Olony’s remarks, reaffirms duty to protect civilians in Jonglei 4

Govt rejects Gen. Olony’s remarks, reaffirms duty to protect civilians in Jonglei

Published January 27, 2026

Over 100 health facilities cut from funding under World Bank-backed initiative 5

Over 100 health facilities cut from funding under World Bank-backed initiative

Published January 27, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

One-on-One: Why James Boboya is demanding reparations for his father’s ‘ghost’ appointment

Published 29 minutes ago

Minister Dr. Bak tables long-overdue SSP 7 trillion national budget

Published 48 minutes ago

Suspect in Rumbek East ambush, civilian killing arrested

Published 2 hours ago

Western Bahr el Ghazal receives three tractors to boost agriculture

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA, KRA move to curb diversion, dumping of transit goods

Published 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria State forms committee to probe illegal logging

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.