Western Bahr el Ghazal receives three tractors to boost agriculture

Western Bahr el Ghazal State has received three agricultural tractors from the National Ministry of Agriculture in Juba, a support initiative from President Salva Kiir aimed at boosting agricultural production and assisting farmers across the state.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held on Monday at the State Secretariat General in Wau, Governor , Sharif Daniel Sharif, expressed gratitude to the President and the Ministry of Agriculture for facilitating the delivery.

“On behalf of the government and people of Western Bahr el Ghazal, I thank the President and the National Ministry of Agriculture for this support. It shows the national leadership’s strong commitment to agriculture as the backbone of food security and economic development in South Sudan,” Governor Sharif said.

He noted that the state is endowed with fertile land and capable farmers, urging citizens to fully utilize available resources.

The Governor said the tractors will be deployed to serve farmers across the state, helping to expand cultivated land and increase agricultural production ahead of the upcoming farming season.

Governor Sharif directed the State Ministry of Agriculture to establish clear and transparent mechanisms to ensure the tractors benefit farmers.

He also reassured farmers that the state government will protect the farming season by maintaining security and stability in agricultural areas, in coordination with organized forces and local authorities.

The Governor encouraged communities to embrace farming, not only to feed their families but also to contribute to the food supply for the state and the nation.

The three tractors were officially handed over to the State Ministry of Agriculture through the State Minister of Agriculture, Valentino Akec Akuar.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter