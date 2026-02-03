SSRA, KRA move to curb diversion, dumping of transit goods

The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) and the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have agreed to strengthen regional cooperation to address the diversion and dumping of transit goods, a challenge blamed for significant revenue losses in both countries.

The agreement followed a high-level meeting held in Nairobi, where officials from the two revenue authorities reviewed persistent challenges affecting cross-border trade. Key issues discussed included the diversion of goods destined for South Sudan, congestion at the Port of Mombasa, and the need to strengthen regional trade facilitation and revenue protection systems.

Speaking after the meeting at the KRA headquarters, SSRA Commissioner General William Anyuon Kuol said diversion and dumping of transit goods remain a long-standing problem undermining revenue collection.

He said the two authorities agreed to pursue integrated systems to ensure transit goods reach their intended destinations, in line with East African Community directives.

“Most of the goods destined for South Sudan are sometimes diverted or dumped, leading to revenue losses on both sides,” Kuol said. “We have agreed to establish integrated systems to address goods that overstay at the Port of Mombasa and consignments identified as counterfeit. Technical teams from SSRA and KRA will jointly work to ensure such goods are properly handled and transported to the South Sudan border.”

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga said discussions also focused on improving the movement of goods through the Port of Mombasa and reducing congestion through enhanced monitoring mechanisms.

He said the two authorities agreed to pursue closer integration of regional electronic cargo tracking systems, with the possibility of South Sudan joining a common regional system used by other East African countries.

Wattanga also noted ongoing cooperation in capacity development, particularly in supporting SSRA as it develops its own training institute. He said KRA has committed to providing subject matter experts, including in value-added tax administration.

The meeting also discussed the development of a dry port in Naivasha to improve the movement of cargo from Mombasa to South Sudan. Wattanga revealed that the Kenyan government allocated land to South Sudan and other hinterland countries in August 2022 to facilitate efficient cargo movement and enhance coordination among regional revenue authorities.

The engagement was described as a significant step toward strengthening regional revenue cooperation, improving trade facilitation, and safeguarding public revenues across borders.

