3rd February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Crime and law | Justice | Lakes State | News   |   Suspect in Rumbek East ambush, civilian killing arrested

Suspect in Rumbek East ambush, civilian killing arrested

Author: Wol Mapal | Published: 2 hours ago

The newly appointed Governor of Lakes State, Madhang Meen, has announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection with two recent violent incidents in Rumbek East County that left two people dead and four others injured.

According to Lakes State authorities, one person was killed and four others wounded on Sunday night when a South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) Tiger Division vehicle was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in the Pacong area.

The vehicle had been traveling from Juba to Cueibet when it came under attack.

Speaking to the media, Lakes State Acting Minister of Information and Communication, William Koji Kirjok, said the assailants opened fire on the vehicle, killing one person on the spot and injuring four soldiers. Some of the victims sustained additional injuries while jumping from the vehicle during the attack.

Koji further explained that the same suspect later targeted civilians in nearby homes, shooting and killing a woman through a window. The intended male target was reportedly not present at the time of the attack.

Addressing a consultative meeting in Juba on Sunday, Governor Madhang Meen identified the suspect as Mathiik Makur, who is now in state custody. Meen assured the public that the case would proceed swiftly under the law.

“I want to announce to the people of Lakes State that the culprit behind the killing of a woman and the ambush on the vehicle in Rumbek East has been identified as Mathiik Makur and has been apprehended by the state authorities,” Governor Meen said.

“I want to assure you that swift legal action will be taken. The suspect will not wait for me to reach the state; the authorities will deal with him,” he added.

Lakes State has experienced a series of violent incidents in recent weeks following the removal of former governor Rin Tueny, raising concerns about security in the region. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to maintain law and order.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President 1

AU calls for immediate ceasefire and release of First Vice President

Published 22 hours ago

Government approves three new roads to be built using gold revenue 2

Government approves three new roads to be built using gold revenue

Published January 28, 2026

ID, passport fees will now be paid directly into NRA account – official 3

ID, passport fees will now be paid directly into NRA account – official

Published January 28, 2026

Govt rejects Gen. Olony’s remarks, reaffirms duty to protect civilians in Jonglei 4

Govt rejects Gen. Olony’s remarks, reaffirms duty to protect civilians in Jonglei

Published January 27, 2026

Over 100 health facilities cut from funding under World Bank-backed initiative 5

Over 100 health facilities cut from funding under World Bank-backed initiative

Published January 27, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

One-on-One: Why James Boboya is demanding reparations for his father’s ‘ghost’ appointment

Published 29 minutes ago

Minister Dr. Bak tables long-overdue SSP 7 trillion national budget

Published 47 minutes ago

Suspect in Rumbek East ambush, civilian killing arrested

Published 2 hours ago

Western Bahr el Ghazal receives three tractors to boost agriculture

Published 2 hours ago

SSRA, KRA move to curb diversion, dumping of transit goods

Published 2 hours ago

Central Equatoria State forms committee to probe illegal logging

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
3rd February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.