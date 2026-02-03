Suspect in Rumbek East ambush, civilian killing arrested

The newly appointed Governor of Lakes State, Madhang Meen, has announced that a suspect has been arrested in connection with two recent violent incidents in Rumbek East County that left two people dead and four others injured.

According to Lakes State authorities, one person was killed and four others wounded on Sunday night when a South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF) Tiger Division vehicle was ambushed by unidentified gunmen in the Pacong area.

The vehicle had been traveling from Juba to Cueibet when it came under attack.

Speaking to the media, Lakes State Acting Minister of Information and Communication, William Koji Kirjok, said the assailants opened fire on the vehicle, killing one person on the spot and injuring four soldiers. Some of the victims sustained additional injuries while jumping from the vehicle during the attack.

Koji further explained that the same suspect later targeted civilians in nearby homes, shooting and killing a woman through a window. The intended male target was reportedly not present at the time of the attack.

Addressing a consultative meeting in Juba on Sunday, Governor Madhang Meen identified the suspect as Mathiik Makur, who is now in state custody. Meen assured the public that the case would proceed swiftly under the law.

“I want to announce to the people of Lakes State that the culprit behind the killing of a woman and the ambush on the vehicle in Rumbek East has been identified as Mathiik Makur and has been apprehended by the state authorities,” Governor Meen said.

“I want to assure you that swift legal action will be taken. The suspect will not wait for me to reach the state; the authorities will deal with him,” he added.

Lakes State has experienced a series of violent incidents in recent weeks following the removal of former governor Rin Tueny, raising concerns about security in the region. Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to maintain law and order.

