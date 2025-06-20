Western Bahr el Ghazal launches ID drive for under-served communities

Raja County, Western Bahr el Ghazal (Eye Radio) – The Directorate of Nationality, Passports and Immigration has so far registered more than 1,000 residents in Western Bahr el Ghazal State as part of an ongoing campaign to provide national identification cards to underserved and vulnerable communities.

The initiative, led by Brigadier General Mangar Aping Boui in coordination with the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), targets populations at risk of statelessness—particularly individuals from trans-boundary tribes who struggle to prove their South Sudanese nationality.

In May 2025, a mobile registration team was dispatched to Raja County, reaching remote and hard-to-access areas such as Boro Madina Payam, Demajalab, Delobe, Sopo, and Demzeber Payam. These communities are located along South Sudan’s borders with Sudan and the Central African Republic.

According to officials, the outreach campaign aims to identify and document an estimated 2,500 individuals who have historically lacked access to legal identity documentation.

“This effort is about inclusion and protecting the rights of citizens who have long remained invisible in the system due to their geographic isolation and lack of documentation,” said an official from the Directorate.

Authorities there said the campaign will continue in phases to reach more people across the state.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Civil aviation engages international audit firm to probe contractors Previous Post