Veteran Journalist John Wani Simon dies at 68

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – Veteran South Sudanese journalist John Wani Simon has passed away at 68 today in Juba, his family informed Eye Radio.

According to a family member who spoke to Eye Radio, he succumbed to complications from a breathing illness at his home in Juba.

The family says funeral arrangements are currently underway, and the service is taking place at his residence in Gudele. The late John Wani is survived by several children.

Wani leaves behind a remarkable legacy spanning over four decades in the media industry. He was one of the founding members of Radio Miraya, joining the station in 2005 in Khartoum.

He began his tenure there as an Arabic news anchor and reporter, playing a crucial role from the station’s first broadcast on June 30, 2006.

His former colleague, Gabriel Joseph Shadar, paid tribute to Wani on his Facebook page, highlighting his unwavering dedication and humility.

“He was there when the station started broadcasting on 30 June 2006. Despite a Master’s Degree in English, he accepted reading simple Arabic news, covering and reporting, translating, and actively sharing his knowledge and expertise with young colleagues,” Shadar wrote.

Shadar recalled the demanding work environment, stating, “Khartoum was a different kind of experience. Shifts were from early morning to late night… He managed to adapt and never excused himself from assignments.”

He further noted Wani’s humble nature, adding that despite over 20 years of experience with the Sudan Broadcasting Corporation in Juba and Khartoum, Wani “never bragged about” his extensive career.

John Wani Simon’s passing marks the end of an era for South Sudanese journalism, leaving a void in the media landscape he helped shape for many years.

