Civil aviation engages international audit firm to probe contractors

The Director General of the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority has revealed that his office has hired an international audit firm to investigate African Contractors Company and other firms working with the aviation sector.

John Woja Elinana made the announcement at Juba International Airport on Wednesday after meeting with airline operators.

He said the audit will include the Civil Aviation Department of Finance and all companies associated with the Civil Aviation Authority.

“We have engaged an international audit firm to audit African Contractors Company which has been suspended,” Woja said.

“We are also going to audit all the companies working with Civil Aviation Authority including the Civil Aviation Department of Finance all to be audited so that we make a report public to ensure that we comply with the instructions of his excellency, the president of the Republic of South Sudan,” he added.

Woja said the move aims to improve operational standards, solve security issues, and upgrade airport infrastructure across the country.

He emphasized that the reforms will focus on making airports safer, more accessible, and more comfortable for travelers.

“This meeting is very important with the airline operators to hear from them concerns concerning issues to do with their operations so that we can address them. It should have to do with security and safety in our airports. We have listened to their concerns and we are taking steps to address some of the concerns that were raised by them to improve their services,” he added.

The director general said his office is also working to ensure all companies comply with national laws and that contracts are approved by the Ministry of Justice.

“We are also taking steps to ensure that all companies working with the Civil Aviation Authority must comply with the laws of South Sudan. Whatever they do must be within the contracts that are authenticated by the Minister of Justice,” Woja stated.

He added that changes to airport parking infrastructure will enhance the passenger experience.

“This is a small change that will make a big difference in the passenger parking experience,” he noted.

Meanwhile, reports show that Juba International Airport continues to face serious challenges during heavy rains. Portions of the runway and nearby areas often flood due to poor drainage, leading to delays and flight disruptions.

In April, some planes had to circle for hours before landing due to surface flooding. Poor drainage and nearby residential runoff have worsened the situation.

