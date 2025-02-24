24th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News | States   |   Wau prison receives medical supplies after one-year wait

Wau prison receives medical supplies after one-year wait

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Gate of Wau Central Prison where Akwac is being held for refusing to accept an arranged marriage. (Photo: Courtesy).

The Director of Wau Central Prison in Western Bahr el Ghazal revealed that the institution’s clinic that treats inmates received on Saturday its first government-supplied medical consignment since April 2024.

Maj. General Andrea Masharanga Marial said in an interview with Eye Radio, that his office had been complaining about the shortage of medical supplies since last year.

Gen. Masharang said the prison’s health facility struggled to provide care for ailing inmates who were vulnerable to diseases for nine months.

According to him, the delivery followed special requests due to a significant increase in reported illnesses among prisoners such as malaria, typhoid, and tuberculosis.

Masharanga welcomed what he termed a much-needed consignment of essential medical supplies, saying this will address the critical shortage of essential medications for inmates.

“The minister of health in the state came to us with medicines, and he came with 5 boxes, and he promised us that the rations of Wau prison would be from within the Ministry of Health in the state,” he said.

Masharanga added: “Last year, we reported this shortage of medicines in 2024 and it reached us in 2025.”

“We thank the health minister and the state government, because the prisoners are in bad condition, and even UNMISS also came to us with 4 plastic containers to help treat some diseases of prisoners, including pulmonary tuberculosis because it is a contagious disease.”

Wau Prison currently houses more than 700 inmates, many of whom have been in dire need of medical attention.

 

 

Popular Stories
SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan 1

SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan

Published February 19, 2025

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave 2

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave

Published February 21, 2025

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment 3

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment

Published February 21, 2025

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas 4

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Published February 18, 2025

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment 5

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment

Published February 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN’s Lacroix meets President Kiir as extended peace roadmap begins

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society urges political accountability as ‘lowly’ extension takes effect

Published 6 hours ago

Orthodox Patriarch Theodore II calls for global prayers for peace during visit to Juba

Published 7 hours ago

SSPDF calls for calm among Upper Nile residents

Published 8 hours ago

Wau prison receives medical supplies after one-year wait

Published 8 hours ago

Ukraine marks 3rd anniversary of Russian invasion, as U.S. seeks path to peace

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.