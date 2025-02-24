Wau prison receives medical supplies after one-year wait

The Director of Wau Central Prison in Western Bahr el Ghazal revealed that the institution’s clinic that treats inmates received on Saturday its first government-supplied medical consignment since April 2024.

Maj. General Andrea Masharanga Marial said in an interview with Eye Radio, that his office had been complaining about the shortage of medical supplies since last year.

Gen. Masharang said the prison’s health facility struggled to provide care for ailing inmates who were vulnerable to diseases for nine months.

According to him, the delivery followed special requests due to a significant increase in reported illnesses among prisoners such as malaria, typhoid, and tuberculosis.

Masharanga welcomed what he termed a much-needed consignment of essential medical supplies, saying this will address the critical shortage of essential medications for inmates.

“The minister of health in the state came to us with medicines, and he came with 5 boxes, and he promised us that the rations of Wau prison would be from within the Ministry of Health in the state,” he said.

Masharanga added: “Last year, we reported this shortage of medicines in 2024 and it reached us in 2025.”

“We thank the health minister and the state government, because the prisoners are in bad condition, and even UNMISS also came to us with 4 plastic containers to help treat some diseases of prisoners, including pulmonary tuberculosis because it is a contagious disease.”

Wau Prison currently houses more than 700 inmates, many of whom have been in dire need of medical attention.

