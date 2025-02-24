24th February 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   SSPDF calls for calm among Upper Nile residents

SSPDF calls for calm among Upper Nile residents

Author: Elshiekh Chol Ajeing | Published: 8 hours ago

A photo of civilians leaving Malakal on boats. (Photo: Eye Radio)

The SSPDF’s 2nd Infantry Division in Upper Nile has assured the state residents that there are no imminent threats or attacks, amid rumors triggered by the planned redeployment of troops to Nasir County.

On Friday, senior security officials in the state informed the media that residents of Malakal and other counties have been in a state of panic, with some civilians seen fleeing areas deemed unsafe by crossing the Nile.

This followed reports that the SSPDF was moving a contingent to replace forces in Nasir.

The report of SSPDF deployment prompted national lawmakers representing Nasir and Ulang, to call on the SSPDF leadership to suspend redeployment to these areas.

SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai insisted the troops’ movement was peaceful and denied any ongoing orders for a disarmament operation in the region, further assuring the public of the army’s intentions.

The Commander of SSPDF Division Two, Maj. Gen. Majok Michael, addressed the state’s security situation in Malakal on Friday, where he firmly rejected rumors of a planned attack and reassured the public of the city’s safety.

“In some days back, there were a lot of rumours after the military barges left Malakal to Nasir carrying replacement forces,” he said.

“A lot of rumours escalated saying that they going to fight, kill disarmament and so on. We are saying this is untrue. It is a routine activity of the army to change the forces from time to time.”

“We are assuring the citizens of Sobat and the general public that there is no force going to fight. Secondly, there are other rumors that the white army is planning to attack Malakal town, and there is a reaction from the other trips against others.”

“We are saying to the citizen that such is untrue. Up to now, there is no movement of the white army toward Malakal.”

For his part, State Police Commissioner Major General Joseph Mayen urged calm and advised residents to remain in their homes until they receive official information from the government.

“I will say this to our citizens in Malakal, in Akoka, Renk and all the places, for them to stay calm, there is no problem in Malakal and that is what I want to confirm and inform our people.”

“Let them stay with us and if there is a problem later, we will tell everybody. I will tell the citizen to stay in their places, until they hear what the state government is going to say.”

Popular Stories
SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan 1

SSMS issues heat stress warning in parts of South Sudan

Published February 19, 2025

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave 2

Govt closes schools for two weeks due to heatwave

Published February 21, 2025

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment 3

VP Bol says civil servants to receive salary next month, vows timely payment

Published February 21, 2025

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas 4

Sudan’s RSF, allies to announce parallel govt in controlled areas

Published February 18, 2025

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment 5

Juba traders increase prices over customs duties adjustment

Published February 19, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN’s Lacroix meets President Kiir as extended peace roadmap begins

Published 2 hours ago

Civil society urges political accountability as ‘lowly’ extension takes effect

Published 6 hours ago

Orthodox Patriarch Theodore II calls for global prayers for peace during visit to Juba

Published 7 hours ago

SSPDF calls for calm among Upper Nile residents

Published 8 hours ago

Wau prison receives medical supplies after one-year wait

Published 8 hours ago

Ukraine marks 3rd anniversary of Russian invasion, as U.S. seeks path to peace

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
24th February 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.