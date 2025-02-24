SSPDF calls for calm among Upper Nile residents

The SSPDF’s 2nd Infantry Division in Upper Nile has assured the state residents that there are no imminent threats or attacks, amid rumors triggered by the planned redeployment of troops to Nasir County.

On Friday, senior security officials in the state informed the media that residents of Malakal and other counties have been in a state of panic, with some civilians seen fleeing areas deemed unsafe by crossing the Nile.

This followed reports that the SSPDF was moving a contingent to replace forces in Nasir.

The report of SSPDF deployment prompted national lawmakers representing Nasir and Ulang, to call on the SSPDF leadership to suspend redeployment to these areas.

SSPDF spokesperson Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai insisted the troops’ movement was peaceful and denied any ongoing orders for a disarmament operation in the region, further assuring the public of the army’s intentions.

The Commander of SSPDF Division Two, Maj. Gen. Majok Michael, addressed the state’s security situation in Malakal on Friday, where he firmly rejected rumors of a planned attack and reassured the public of the city’s safety.

“In some days back, there were a lot of rumours after the military barges left Malakal to Nasir carrying replacement forces,” he said.

“A lot of rumours escalated saying that they going to fight, kill disarmament and so on. We are saying this is untrue. It is a routine activity of the army to change the forces from time to time.”

“We are assuring the citizens of Sobat and the general public that there is no force going to fight. Secondly, there are other rumors that the white army is planning to attack Malakal town, and there is a reaction from the other trips against others.”

“We are saying to the citizen that such is untrue. Up to now, there is no movement of the white army toward Malakal.”

For his part, State Police Commissioner Major General Joseph Mayen urged calm and advised residents to remain in their homes until they receive official information from the government.

“I will say this to our citizens in Malakal, in Akoka, Renk and all the places, for them to stay calm, there is no problem in Malakal and that is what I want to confirm and inform our people.”

“Let them stay with us and if there is a problem later, we will tell everybody. I will tell the citizen to stay in their places, until they hear what the state government is going to say.”

