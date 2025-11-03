3rd November 2025

Adut mourns veteran politician Bona Malual, praises his legacy

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 1 hour ago

Presidential Envoy meets Late veteran politician Bona Malual Madut in September during her introductory visits to prominent officials - Courtesy photo.

Senior Presidential Envoy Adut Salva Kiir has paid glowing tribute to the late veteran politician Bona Malual Madut, who passed away yesterday at the age of 97.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Adut described the late Malual as a distinguished journalist and devoted statesman whose life reflected intellect, courage, and conviction.

She praised Malual for his dedication to South Sudan’s struggle for freedom and nation-building, saying his legacy remains deeply rooted in the country’s history.

“It is with profound sorrow that I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late Hon. (Uncle) Bona Malwal Madut Ring on his passing,” she said.

“Bona Malwal was a veteran politician, distinguished journalist, and devoted statesman whose life embodied intellect, courage, and conviction. His tireless efforts and dedication to South Sudan’s struggle for freedom and nation-building remain an enduring legacy in our national history,” she eulogised.

Adut expressed her condolences to the family, asking God to grant them comfort and strength during this difficult time.

Born in present-day Twic County of Warrap State, Bona Malual studied journalism and economics in the United States, earning degrees from Indiana University and Columbia University.

He later founded and edited several newspapers before joining public service, where he served as Minister of Information and Culture under former Sudanese President Jaafar Nimeiri.

Malual was also a strong advocate for South Sudan’s self-determination and independence, a cause he championed throughout his long public life.

