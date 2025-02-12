VP Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel outlines key priorities set by President Kiir

South Sudan’s newly appointed Vice President, Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, has outlined his key priorities following his swearing-in ceremony, emphasizing economic reforms, ensuring the timely payment of civil servants’ salaries, developing the agricultural sector, and initiating dialogue with armed groups not part of the peace agreement.



In a speech delivered at the welcoming ceremony, the Chairman of the Economic Cluster, Dr. Bol emphasized the urgency of reforming the country’s economy and addressing the long-standing issues facing the public service sector.

“Today, I received clear instructions during my swearing-in. The first is about economic reform,” Dr. Bol stated.

“Economic reforms are difficult because we are not accustomed to them. We haven’t worked hard enough for it, and it’s not going to be easy. But as someone who comes from a background of following orders, I assure you that with my team, we will implement these changes—even if they are challenging.”

One of Dr Bol’s top priorities is ensuring that civil servants receive their salaries on time. He stressed that this will be the first step in addressing the financial challenges facing South Sudan.

“We will not stop salaries for civil servants,” Dr. Bol affirmed. “This is the first thing we’ll address, and then the rest will follow. This is a directive I’m taking very seriously, and I’ll make sure it’s prioritized.”

Dr. Bol also touched on the crucial role of agriculture in South Sudan’s economic revival.

He announced plans to organize a national agricultural conference aimed at tackling the country’s food insecurity, a pressing issue that has affected many South Sudanese.

“We are going to have a national agricultural conference,” Dr. Bol revealed.

“The convention will be organized in partnership with financial institutions and the international community to explore ways to fund and develop the sector. Agriculture is the backbone of our economy, and we cannot afford to neglect it any longer.”

In addition to economic and agricultural reforms, Dr. Bol noted that part of his mandate is to engage with armed groups that have yet to sign the peace agreement.

He called for an inclusive approach to peace, urging all stakeholders to work toward stability and prosperity for the nation.

“We will also work on individuals who are obstacles to our peace,” Dr. Bol declared, emphasizing his commitment to fostering a lasting peace process in South Sudan.

Despite acknowledging the inevitable challenges ahead, Dr Bol remained optimistic and determined to move South Sudan’s economy in a positive direction.

“The reforms may be painful, but they are necessary for our country’s progress,” Dr. Bol concluded, urging the nation to unite behind the vision of a stronger and more prosperous South Sudan.

