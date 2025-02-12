Two aid workers killed in violent robbery in Jonglei State

Two staff of the global charity Oxfam were killed in an armed robbery on Tuesday at Motot town in Jonglei State, the organization said in a statement.

The victims Gatdet Nhial Jock and Manyal Gatjek Kueth were members of a local community working as security guards, at an Oxfam food distribution location, when they were attacked.

Both men succumbed to gunshot wounds, Oxfam confirmed, condemning the attack and paying tribute to the humanitarian workers.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of two valued colleagues and our thoughts are with their families at this most difficult time,” said Felix Koske, Oxfam’s acting Country Director in South Sudan.

“It is vital that aid workers and communities are able to ensure life-saving supplies reach those in need, without any threat to their own lives, and we strongly condemn this horrific attack.”

South Sudan has been one of the most dangerous countries for humanitarian workers in 2024, according to the United Nation’s Humanitarian Office in the Country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter