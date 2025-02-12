Kiir swears in vice presidents Dr. Bol Mel and Josephine Lagu

President Salva Kiir has sworn his two deputies Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel for Economic Cluster and Josephine Lagu for Service Cluster in what his office said is a “pivotal moment” to bolster governance and advance economic agenda.

The President said he recognizes the economic hardships facing the citizens and directed Vice President Bol to transform the economic sector, through diversifying the economy and prioritizing agriculture to improve food security.

In his inaugural address, Vice President Bol Mel expressed “profound gratitude to His Excellency” for the trust and confidence bestowed upon him, according to a statement from the president’s office.

Dr. Mel reportedly pledged to serve with loyalty and devotion, and emphasized his determination to act without fear or failure for the benefit South Sudanese and SPLM party.

“I am dedicated to advancing our economic agenda and working closely with H.E. to ensure South Sudan secures its rightful place in the region,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Josephine Lagu, who was sworn in under the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA) ticket, expressed her profound appreciation to H.E. for the opportunity to serve. “I pledge not to let down the people of South Sudan,” she stated.

She highlighted the collective responsibility of both the Government and the citizens in ensuring the provision of essential services and improving living standards across the country.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter