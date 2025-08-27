27th August 2025

VP Bol Mel, Presidential Envoy Adut Salva discuss Special Programs

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Vice President and chairperson for the Economic Cluster, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, shakes hands with Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs, Hon. Adut Salva Kiir, on Wednesday, August 27 during a courtesy visit - Credit: Office of Vice President.

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —Vice President and Chairperson for the Economic Cluster, Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel, and Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs, Adut Salva Kiir, met today to discuss the implementation of special programs initiated by the President.

According to the Office of the Vice President, Dr. Bol received a courtesy visit from Adut, the newly appointed Senior Presidential Envoy for Special Programs.

Dr. Bol congratulated Adut on her appointment, calling it a reflection of President Salva Kiir’s dedication to appointing capable and compassionate leaders to address national priorities.

The two officials discussed special programs initiated by the President and how to implement them effectively to improve services, strengthen livelihoods, and create new opportunities for the people of South Sudan.

The Vice President pledged the full support of the Economic Cluster to Adut’s mandate and urged all other government clusters and the South Sudanese people to support her efforts.

He highlighted her distinguished record of humanitarian and community service, stating that it makes her uniquely suited for the national responsibility.

Dr. Bol expressed confidence that under her leadership, the President’s vision will be translated into tangible action that benefits every household.

