Floods devastate Ayod County, displacing residents and destroying crops

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 2 hours ago

Houses submerged in flood water in Ayod County|Courtesy

AYOD, Jonglei State (Eye Radio) — Authorities in Ayod County of Jonglei State say heavy rainfall has triggered severe flooding in Ayod County, Jonglei State, submerging seven villages and approximately half of Ayod town.

According to County Commissioner James Chol, the floods, which began last week, have destroyed homes and crops, leaving residents facing food shortages and the threat of disease.

The most affected areas include Thuor-Ricmic-Thok, Pajiek, Canal, Pagoong, Gaar, Magok, Pagil, and Nor-Manyang.

Commissioner Chol says the floodwaters have devastated essential resources and left communities in a critical state.

He told Eye Radio that if the floods had reached Ayod town, they would have submerged nearly half of the main market and other public buildings.

The county authorities have managed to relocate affected families to safer areas. However, the displaced residents are in urgent need of humanitarian aid.

Commissioner Chol has issued an appeal to humanitarian organizations and the United Nations for immediate assistance, including plastic tents, food supplies, and other basic necessities, to help the vulnerable communities cope with the ongoing crisis.

