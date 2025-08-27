27th August 2025

South Sudan and Ethiopia revive key economic agreements

Author: Madrama James | Published: 1 hour ago

A delegation from Ethiopia and South Sudanese officials meet in Juba on August 27, 2025, to revive cooperation agreements on infrastructure, electricity, and air travel - courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) — South Sudan and Ethiopian government officials have held high-level discussions to revive and strengthen key economic cooperation agreements, with a focus on projects related to infrastructure, electricity, and air travel.

A high-level Ethiopian delegation led by Finance Minister Ahmed Shide Mohamed met with South Sudanese officials, including Vice President Dr. Benjamin Bol Mel and Finance Minister Athian Diing Athian, to review and revive key cooperation agreements between the two nations.

The talks, held on Wednesday, August 27, in Juba, focused on a range of economic sectors, including infrastructure, energy, trade, and air travel.

Following the meeting, Minister Athian described the discussions as “productive” and expressed South Sudan’s desire to leverage Ethiopia’s expertise and financial connections.

He specifically highlighted the need to fast-track projects such as the road connecting Palouch to Ethiopia, a potential partnership between Ethiopian Airlines and a South Sudanese national airline, and a deal for South Sudan to benefit from Ethiopia’s electricity supply.

“We need to see something productive happening, something tangible that can be seen and can be felt,” Minister Athian said, emphasizing a move from talks to concrete action.

Ethiopia’s Finance Minister Ahmed Shide confirmed that a high-level committee has been established by South Sudan, and his country will follow suit to ensure the agreements are implemented.

He noted that the discussions also covered cooperation in telecommunications, banking, and the petroleum sector.

Minister Shide stressed Ethiopia’s full commitment to deepening its strategic partnership with South Sudan, citing the strong historical and geographic ties between the two countries.

The meeting follows the ratification of a $738 million financial agreement by South Sudan’s Transitional National Legislative Assembly in June to build a cross-border highway.

The project aims to link Ethiopia’s Fagak with South Sudan’s Paloch, Mathiang, and Maiwut. Both ministers affirmed their commitment to advancing shared development goals through the implementation of these initiatives.

South Sudan and Ethiopia revive key economic agreements

