Voting begins in key U.S. states with Trump and Harris neck and neck in polls

Election day voting has begun in the United States, with Donald Trump and Kamala Harris vying to become the next president.

Harris has advocated for abortion rights and pledged to lower food and housing costs for working families.

Trump has vowed to seal the border and has proposed tax cuts worth trillions.

Americans aren’t just choosing the president – they’re also picking members of the US Congress, and some states are voting on abortion rights.

More than 82 million people voted before election day – check our poll tracker here

When will we know the winner? It could take days – or it could be soon after polls close