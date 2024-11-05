5th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 6 hours ago

FILE PHOTO: Road construction in Ethiopia's Gambella region - Courtesy of Gambella Road Authority

Ethiopia has disclosed that the construction of the South Sudan-Ethiopia road, linking Gambella to Paloch in Upper Nile State, will be carried out by Ethiopian contractors and consultants.

According to a media report in Ethiopia, the Ethiopian House of Peoples Representatives has approved the agreement made by the Ethiopian government to provide a 738.2 million dollar loan to South Sudan.

The loan will be used to connect Ethiopia and South Sudan by road, mainly from the Ethiopian border to South Sudan up to 220 kilometres.
The loan agreement is marking a significant step toward strengthening economic ties between the two nations.

The groundbreaking agreement that promises to reshape regional connectivity will be repaid by the South Sudan government in both cash and crude oil.

In June 2024. the National Legislative Assembly ratified a $738 million loan agreement to finance the construction of a 220km highway linking South Sudan and Ethiopia.

The loan agreement, which involves payment in crude oil to Ethiopia, was presented to lawmakers by Changkuoth Bichiok Reth, former Chairperson of the Finance and Economic Planning Committee.

The highway, intended to connect western Ethiopia with north-eastern South Sudan, necessitates legislative consent from both nations to proceed.

The road on the South Sudan side will connect Paloch, Guelguk, Mathiang-Maiwut, and Pagak to Ethiopia’s border areas.

The agreement was signed by Eyob Tekalign, State Minister of Finance of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and South Sudan’s former Minister of Finance and Planning, Dier Tong Ngor.

According to a media report in Ethiopia, this unprecedented financial assistance will fund the construction of a vital 220-kilometre road along South Sudan’s border, a project set to enhance trade and transportation in East Africa.

The loan, which features a four-year grace period and a repayment timeline of ten years, highlights Ethiopia’s innovative approach to financial diplomacy.

The infrastructure project will be executed by Ethiopian contractors and consultants, showcasing the country’s capacity for infrastructure development and its commitment to regional cooperation.

This strategic partnership not only facilitates improved connectivity but also serves as a model for resource-backed financing in Africa, utilizing South Sudan’s natural resources to fulfil its financial obligations.

The agreement signifies a strengthened diplomatic relationship and a shared vision for sustainable growth between the two countries.

Ethiopia’s support for South Sudan’s stability and development is a pivotal move in the region’s ongoing efforts to foster cooperation and integration, paving the way for future collaborations that could further enhance economic prospects for both nations.

Popular Stories
South Sudan inks MoU with China to build modern airport in Torit 1

South Sudan inks MoU with China to build modern airport in Torit

Published October 31, 2024

23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia 2

23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia

Published November 2, 2024

Central Equatoria launches security inspections to curb crime in Juba County 3

Central Equatoria launches security inspections to curb crime in Juba County

Published October 30, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence 4

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence

Published November 4, 2024

JIA administration imposes restrictions on unnecessary access to airport 5

JIA administration imposes restrictions on unnecessary access to airport

Published November 1, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Bright Stars return to Juba victorious after CHAN triumph over Kenya

Published 5 hours ago

Lawmakers move 2024-2025 fiscal budget to third reading

Published 5 hours ago

President Ruto meets opposition leaders ahead of Juba trip

Published 5 hours ago

Juba City Council fines caretaker 2M SSP for feces disposal in Nyakuron

Published 5 hours ago

Voting begins in key U.S. states with Trump and Harris neck and neck in polls

Published 6 hours ago

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.