Juba City Council fines caretaker 2M SSP for feces disposal in Nyakuron

Juba City Council has imposed a fine of 2 million South Sudanese Pounds on a property caretaker for the improper disposal of feces-filled plastic bags in Nyakuron East.



The unpleasant act prompted complaints from the community, leading to a swift response from local authorities.

32 tenants were also arrested in the crackdown earlier on Tuesday, November 5.

Speaking during the hearing, Timaya Laku Wani, the Director of Nyakuron Zone under Munuki block council – Juba City Council demanded the owner of the property to provide the original documents for the plot.

The suspect identified as Bona Dollar was also ordered to construct standard rentals or else the property would be locked down.

Mr. Bona is given seven days to comply, which includes submitting the necessary documents, reorganizing the rooms properly, and digging a latrine.

“For the owner of the plot, we need the original document for this plot. Secondly, if you have the original document, the construction must be according to the standard or according to the approval from the Juba City Council,” said Laku.

“Without all this, we are going to lock this place. So, Mr. Bonner, what do we need from you? One, we need this document,” he said.

“We are going to give you seven days in that place. We need this place to be reorganized. And then we need, you have to dig the latrine. Reorganize the rooms there in a proper way. Bring the document,” he said.

“Within these seven days, and fine for random construction is 2 million South Sudan pounds and for unclean environment 195 thousand South Sudanese pounds,” he said.

Bona Dollar, the caretaker of plot number 41 confessed to the wrongdoing

“No, actually, I’m not doing the right thing. You know, that plot has a lot of problems. And I’ve already talked to anyone, anyone to move from here and leave the place,” said Bona.

Charles Mawa Simon, a neighbourhood demanded compensation for his father who had been cleaning the fly toilets for months.

“I wanted my father compensated because he has been cleaning the faeces of these people for the last 8 months, they throw it and he cleans them up every day,” said Mawa.

“I asked the Chief for the compensation of my father because he cannot be cleaning their faeces and he is renting that house for 50 thousand pounds each for the foreigners every month,” he said.

The Vice President of Nyakuron East Quarter Council Mr. James Ayraa calls on landlords in Nyakuron East to improve the cleanliness and organize their properties by adding toilets and bathrooms.

He warns that non-compliance with Juba City Council regulations will lead to fines, as the quarter Council plans to report any violations to higher authorities for enforcement.

“My message to the landlord of our Nyakuron East, is we want everybody to organize their houses,” said Ayraa.

“We want those houses to be clean and secondly is to have toilet and bathroom in that house, so that you can rent that house to tenants, and even you and your family must be clean,” he said.

“We will not have any problem with you, but if you have not done all the orders of Juba City Council, you will be given fines according to an order of the Juba City Council,” he stated.

“The quarter Council we will give your report to the block and the block will give you a fine as the order,” he said.

