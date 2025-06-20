FARM-STEW appreciates USAID donation during scale-down

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – FARM-STEW, a faith-based organization actively engaged in local resilience-building efforts across seven states in South Sudan, has expressed profound gratitude to USAID South Sudan for a vital donation of essential equipment.

This significant contribution was made as USAID concluded aspects of its direct overseas operations, following earlier directives from the U.S. administration to streamline certain international roles.

The donations are a tangible outcome of a partnership that began in 2022, when USAID teamed up with FARM-STEW to implement the Resilience through Agriculture in South Sudan (RASS) project.

Funded by USAID, the RASS project has been instrumental in strengthening local agricultural systems, improving access to nutritious food, and expanding sustainable livelihoods for vulnerable communities.

The comprehensive donation includes a Toyota Landcruiser, motorcycles, cameras, laptops, and monitors, among other vital equipment. These assets are set to significantly enhance FARM-STEW’s operational capacity and outreach across its program areas.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony on Thursday, June 19, FARM-STEW’s Executive Director, Lasu Charles, expressed profound gratitude. “Today is a day to give thanks to God and to celebrate what we have received,” Charles stated.

“We have been given items from the RASS project, which was funded by USAID. Sometimes, when things seem to go wrong, they can turn out to be blessings. After USAID closed, they realized they had many assets still available. They also remembered FARM-STEW and didn’t forget about it.”

“Among the items received is the Land Cruiser parked outside, along with several printers, computers, scanners, and monitor screens. We also received 2 to 3 cameras, motorcycles, and other equipment.”

Doreen Okech Arkangelo, FARM-STEW’s Training Coordinator, attributed the organization’s humble beginnings and success to their unwavering dedication and diligent work. “We have witnessed the hand of God,” she shared.

“Initially, we received USD 50,000 for one year because our work was simple, everyone was doing well, and the community was very happy. Once that USD 50,000 was used up, they provided us with another $50,000, instructing us to use it for six months.”

“Soon after, a larger amount of $400,000 was granted to us, to be used over two years. With that, I wondered if I could handle the work alone with $400,000. That was the beginning of our growth. You see, when you are faithful with small things, using them diligently, God will multiply your efforts.”

Wani Wilson, a board member of FARM-STEW, regarded the gifts as a testament to the trust bestowed upon the organization. “As board members, we see this as a trust bestowed upon us by the organization, recognizing the potential they have observed in us,” Wilson affirmed.

“We are truly grateful, especially knowing that they work with many other partners, yet their decision to support FARM-STEW reflects their confidence and commitment in us.”

“As board members, we are dedicated to ensuring that the equipment provided to us is used effectively to expand FARM-STEW’s programs. Additionally, we are committed to maintaining accountability for all the assets entrusted to us.”

Currently, FARM-STEW plays a vital role in community development, operating in Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Jonglei, Western Equatoria, Western Bahr El Ghazal, Warrap, and Lakes states.

Through its comprehensive Nutrition, Livelihood, and WASH (Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene) programs, the organization reaches over 20,000 diverse communities across South Sudan, continuing its mission to foster resilience and well-being.

