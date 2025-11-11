Vatican envoy urges South Sudanese to choose peace over violence

A Vatican envoy to South Sudan says South Sudanese must foster “a new habit of mind that does not see the gun as a solution to disagreement or as the only means of obtaining influence or a share of the country’s riches.”

Speaking to Catholic bishops gathered in Malakal, Archbishop Patrick Seamus said the Church stands “in solidarity with communities enduring conflict and hardship in Upper Nile State.”

He praised the bishops’ decision to hold their meeting in the troubled region, calling it “a strong sign of solidarity with this local Church, so sorely tested in the last few months and indeed in the preceding years.”

Archbishop Seamus called on all people of goodwill to “continue working for peace and for the silencing of the weapons of war in our country.”

“We all pray earnestly for a peaceful resolution of the conflicts that still, alas, continue to cause death and displacement here in Upper Nile State and in other parts of the country,” he said.

“We must continue to work for peace and for the silencing of the weapons of war in our country.”

The Vatican envoy warned against the widespread perception that taking up arms is the only path to opportunity and influence.

“There is a need to form a new habit of mind that does not see the gun as a solution to disagreement or as the only means of obtaining influence or a share of the country’s riches,” Archbishop Seamus said.

“In fact, this is a grave problem among us — the perception that one must take up arms in order to get a share of the cake.”

He urged South Sudanese to break free from the cycle of violence that has left many “frightened and separated from their homes and their land.”

Reflecting on his recent visit to Sudan in September, Archbishop Seamus spoke of the humanitarian crisis unfolding there and expressed solidarity with those suffering amid ongoing conflict.

“The visit also offered an insight into the extraordinary challenges facing our brothers in Sudan and the urgent need to pray for a peaceful solution to that cruel war,” he said.

Quoting Pope Leo’s appeal earlier this month for humanitarian corridors and a ceasefire in Sudan, the archbishop reaffirmed the Church’s commitment to peace across both nations.

“We echo the words of Pope Leo on the 2nd of November when he prayed for the victims of the horrible violence in al-Fashir, urging the creation of humanitarian corridors and calling for a ceasefire,” Archbishop Seamus added.

“For that too we urgently pray while we reaffirm our solidarity with the Archdiocese of Khartoum and the Diocese of El Obeid.”

Archbishop Seamus concluded by urging South Sudanese to replace violence with dialogue and compassion, saying only through peace can the nation find lasting stability and hope.

