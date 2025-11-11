Wani Igga Foundation launches with scholarship program at its core

The former Vice President, Dr James Wani Igga, officially launched the Wani Igga Foundation (WIF) in Juba this morning, announcing that scholarships will be a central feature of the new nonprofit’s efforts to empower South Sudanese communities.

The foundation, described by Dr Igga as a “beacon of hope,” is established with the vision of building “a just and compassionate society free from oppression, hunger, and poverty, where every person lives in peace and dignity.”

Its mission focuses on community empowerment through education, leadership, development, peacebuilding, and sustainable livelihoods, aiming to cultivate a generation that is self-reliant, accountable, and inspired to serve.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Igga emphasized the foundation’s commitment to transforming lives.

“WIF is registered as a charitable organization dedicated to serving the people of South Sudan. It is a form of expression of solidarity and service of spirit towards the vulnerable people of South Sudan,” he said.

He said, “By responding to this invitation, you have reaffirmed that you are committed to withstand our communities, our suffering communities, their struggle against poverty, hunger, and despair in general.”

“The WIF has been conceived as a beacon of hope. Its mission is to alleviate suffering, restore dignity, and open new pathways of opportunities. This foundation is central to our work and central to it we will be providing scholarships.”

The Wani Igga Foundation aims to become a credible instrument of change, with education and scholarship programs forming a cornerstone of its long-term strategy to combat poverty and create opportunities for South Sudan’s youth.

