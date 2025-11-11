WBeG launches construction of Sitta Bridge in Wau

The Government of Western Bahr el Ghazal State has begun construction of dilapidated Sitta Bridge to strengthen transport links between Wau South and Wau North.



Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony, Governor Sharif Daniel Sharif reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving essential services and infrastructure across the state.

He said the project is one of the key development initiatives that will shape the future of Western Bahr el Ghazal, adding that the launch of the bridge demonstrates the government’s response to citizens’ long-standing demands.

The governor urged residents to cooperate with the government to ensure the successful completion of ongoing and future projects, calling on them to stand together in pursuit of their collective aspirations.

Sharif made the remarks yesterday.

Governor Sharif also directed security agencies to provide full protection to the staff and equipment of Eyat Construction Company — the firm contracted to implement the project — to ensure that work progresses safely and on schedule.

Last week, the state government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Eyat Construction Company to build two key bridges in Wau town.

According to the State Minister of Roads and Bridges, Julio Bensensio Mangu, the five-month project will begin with the construction of Sitta Bridge, while work on the Jazira Bridge is expected to start next week.

