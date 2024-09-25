USAID donates generator to Eye Radio

The US government has handed over a brand-new generator to strengthen Eye Radio’s ability to continue broadcasting accurate and reliable news to South Sudanese 24/7.

It was commissioned this afternoon by the US Ambassador to South Sudan, Michael J. Adler and other USAID officials.

Speaking during the commissioning, Ambassador Michael said the donation is one of the USAID assistance to the people of South Sudan.

“The generator donated today (Wednesday, 25/09/2024) is one example of the assistance the USAID provide in South Sudan. I am enormously proud of the work USAID does in South Sudan to help the South Sudanese people.

“This generator will strengthen Eye Radio’s ability to process and transmit news and improve its service to South Sudanese people,” he said.



Eye Radio is an independent South Sudanese radio station founded in 2003 to provide accurate, reliable news and information, and serves as a platform for promoting peace, democracy, and human rights in the country.

The existence of Eye Radio has been possible through the generous support of the American people through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

Michael J. Adler said the US government supports South Sudan in realizing peace, democracy, human rights, and the people’s right to a government responsive to their needs.

“The United States has been supporting the people of South Sudan since well before this country’s independence and the fundamental basis for the support is our belief in values including peace, democracy, human rights and a people’s right to a government responsive to their needs.”

According to him, this can be achieved through free and independent media.

“Free and independent media is vitally important to the advancement and the sustainment of these values. It is vitally important for political and civic space; it is vitally important for a country’s well-being and indeed fostering of dialogue and the empowerment of the spirit of democracy and freedom of expression.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of Eye Media welcomed the support on behalf of the management of Eye Radio.

“With this generator commissioning, we are turning a new page. The generator will not only provide a reliable power source, but will also ensure that Eye Radio continue to deliver timely news, information and entertainment to our audience without interruption.”

Stephen Omiri said the support will enhance the continuity of delivering timely news, information, and entertainment.

“As we look to the future, let us remember that independent media is not just about broadcasting news; it is about fostering dialogue, promoting transparency, and empowering citizens. With this generator, we are not just powering our station; we are powering the spirit of democracy and freedom of expression in South Sudan.”

Mr. Omiri went to extend gratitude to USAID and it’s other partners for unwavering financial and technical support

“I would like to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude to IREX and AMDISS for their role in facilitating this project as well as the USAID team for their generous financial support.

“Your commitment to strengthening independent media in South Sudan is invaluable, and we are excited about the opportunities that the generator will create for us,” he added.

