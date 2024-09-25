Entrepreneur calls for investment in South Sudan’s tourism sector

A South Sudanese entrepreneur has urged the government to foster a conducive environment for investors in the tourism sector.

Eng. Mosety Kat Monyjok, founder of Ex-Momentum Limited made this statement during a live discussion on Eye Radio’s Sundown Show on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

In a passionate call for change, Eng. Kat emphasized the potential of this sector to diversify the country’s revenue sources beyond its heavy reliance on oil.

He highlighted the critical need for a well-supported tourism industry to boost economic growth.

“We must look into various avenues of income generation because, without citizen engagement, the government will struggle to fund development projects,” Kat stated.

“Citizens must work and sacrifice to generate revenues and taxes, allowing the government to reinvest in essential infrastructure and promotions that attract both local and international tourists,” he said.

With his company specializing in logistics and air transportation, Kat reported that Ex-Momentum has successfully transported around 70 tourists to Badingilo and Boma National Game Parks this year alone.

He expressed that enhancing the tourism sector could significantly contribute to the national economy.

“Tourism is an often-overlooked sector, yet it plays a vital role in economic sustainability. For instance, Kenya generates approximately $2.7 billion annually from tourism, accounting for about 32% of their national revenue,” said Kat.

“If South Sudan invests in this industry, we could similarly diversify our revenue streams and reduce our reliance on oil and gas,” he asserted.

Kat also stressed the importance of implementing protective policies for tourists, ensuring that visitors feel safe and welcomed.

“The government must create a thriving environment to support the industry. If we can assure tourists that they are safe and their experiences are positive, more will be inclined to visit South Sudan, significantly benefiting our economy,” he added.

Currently, South Sudan’s tourism sector represents a small fraction of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

However, according to a report by the World Travel and Tourism Council, the contribution of travel and tourism to South Sudan’s GDP is expected to grow to 4.1% by 2024, marking a promising outlook for the industry.

As South Sudan looks towards the future, Eng. Kat’s vision for a robust tourism sector could pave the way for new opportunities and economic resilience in a nation striving for growth and stability.

