NAS refutes SSPDF bus attack allegations

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

General Thomas Cirillo, the leader of National Salvation Front. (Photo: Courtesy).

The National Salvation Front has distanced itself from yesterday’s attach on a bus along Juba-Nimule highway in which one person was killed.

Yesterday, the SSPDF spokesperson said one person was killed and eight others were injured in an attack on a passenger bus along Juba-Nimule highway.

Major General Lul Ruai alleged that the attack was carried out by National Salvation Front forces.

According to him, SSPDF forces pursued the attackers but did not state causalities in the clash.

In a statement seen sent to Eye Radio newsroom, NAS refuted the allegations, saying the statement of Lul Ruai is ‘baseless’.

“The statement is literally a reaction aimed to cover up the dismal regime’s failure in providing security, not only on the Juba-Nimule road, but the entire security of the people and the territorial integrity of South Sudan.”

NAS further condemned the bus attack on innocent civilians commuting along Juba-Nimule road.

It also extended condolences to the family and relatives of the passenger who lost his life.

NAS reiterated its commitment to peaceful dialogue and negotiation as a tool of resolving conflict in South Sudan.

