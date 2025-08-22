Upper Nile launches measles and malaria vaccination campaign for children under five

The government of Upper Nile state, in partnership with health organizations, has launched a vaccination campaign in Malakal for children under five.

The campaign provides the second dose of measles vaccine and the malaria vaccine, aiming to reduce high child mortality rates from the diseases.

The malaria vaccine, known as R21, will be administered in four doses to children starting at five months, with the final dose given at 18 months.

This initiative is part of a national scale-up following a successful introduction of the vaccines in other counties last year.

The campaign was officially launched at the State Ministry of Health in Malakal by the Minister of Information and Communications, Peter Ngwojo, representing the state governor.

The event was organized in collaboration with health organizations operating in Upper Nile State.

Speaking on behalf of Deputy Governor Deng Joh Angok, Peter Ngwojo says the government is committed to working closely with partners to overcome funding and logistical challenges.

“I would like to announce that this vaccination campaign for the measles second dose and vaccine for malaria for kids under five years is officially launched,” he said.

Malaria remains a leading cause of illness and death in Upper Nile and across South Sudan, according to the World Health Organization.