22nd August 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | News   |   Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Author: Madrama James | Published: 4 hours ago

Kuyok Abol Kuyok, Minister of General Education and Instructions, speaks with Eye Radio on September 6, 2024 - Photo Credit: MosesAwan/Eye Radio

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has announced an increase in registration fees for the 2025 primary school exams, in an effort to reduce delays in the release of exam results.

Simon Nyok, the Secretary-General of the National Examinations Council, said candidates in public primary schools are now required to pay SSP 80,000, while those in private primary schools will pay SSP 120,000.

Nyok said the revised registration fees have been approved and will be implemented immediately.

“The fees that have been approved is that in public primary schools, every candidate pays an amount of South Sudan Pound 80,000 only. And in private primary schools, every candidate pays an amount of South Sudan Pound 120,000. These are the statutory fees that have been approved and rolled out for the registration of primary school’s exams,” he said.

According to Nyok, the funds collected will cover nearly half of the estimated cost of running the 2025 exams. He added that the plan is part of efforts to ensure results are processed and released within 45 days, in line with legal requirements.

“So the money that we are going to charge will actually cover almost half of the amount that has been projected to run the examination of 2025 exams.

“So, this is the strategy we put in place and we are optimistic that if this money is collected and put into that central bank and depending on availability of cash, also the same of the exam of secondary education. If the exam is administered in December, it takes another 45 days to complete the process of processing the results,” he said.

In 2023, then Minister of General Education Awut Deng Acuil instructed officials to stop collecting fees in public schools, saying it violated President Salva Kiir’s directive on free education.

However, the directive has seen little progress, as exam results continue to be delayed, fees are still collected in public schools, and payment of teacher incentives remains inconsistent across the country.

Popular Stories
Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r 1

Clashes erupt between SSPDF and SPLA-IO in Yei River County – comm’r

Published August 16, 2025

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results 2

Education minister confirms release of 2024 S.4 examination results

Published August 20, 2025

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road 3

Three killed, several injured in tragic accident along Juba-Nimule road

Published August 19, 2025

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces 4

AU urges UN to lift arms embargo on South Sudan to expedite unification of forces

Published August 18, 2025

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son 5

“He was well-mannered young man” – family mournfully rejoice over S.4 results of slain son

Published August 21, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Upper Nile launches measles and malaria vaccination campaign for children under five

Published 4 hours ago

Exams fees increased to SSP 120,000 for private, SSP 80,000 for public schools

Published 4 hours ago

Three arrested over attack on senior police officer in Juba

Published 6 hours ago

“It’s a powerful inspiration” – Akon Deng celebrates FIFA referee assessor appointment

Published 8 hours ago

Kiir’s latest reshuffle brings back Athian, Majak as finance and investment ministers

Published 9 hours ago

Revenue Authority warns officials against using unaproved Form 15 in tax collection

Published 24 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
22nd August 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.