Kiir to Finance Minister: Stabilize economy and ensure transparency in managing resources

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 22 minutes ago

Finance Minister and his undersecretary take oath of office alongside Senior Presidential Envoy on Special Programs, Adut Salva Kiir|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir has instructed the newly appointed Minister of Finance and Planning to “manage the country’s resources with transparency and accountability.

On Thursday, President Salva Kiir relieved Finance and Investment Ministers Dr. Marial Dongrin Ater and Dr. Dhieu Mathok, respectively.

He replaced Dr. Dongrin with Athian Diing Athian, who returned to the ministry after he was dismissed in 2021.

Meanwhile, President Kiir appointed Joseph Mum Majak in the place of Dr. Mathok as the new Minister of Investment.

Majak previously served as Minister of Trade and Industry but was relieved in March this year, after being appointed to the role in July 2024.

The head of state also dismissed Arop Nuoi Arop as First Undersecretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning and appointed Garang Majak Bol to the position.

During their swearing-in ceremony on Friday, the President called on the finance officials to “stabilize South Sudan’s economy.”

“For my Minister of Finance and Planning, the economy of our country is in your hands. I expect you to stabilize it, bring discipline into our finances, and ensure that the resources of this nation are managed through transparency and accountability,” he said

He said that restoring financial discipline would be key to rebuilding both public and international trust.

The President called for meaningful investments to improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

“Mobilize more revenues, implement with courage, and win back the trust of our citizens and international partners.”

President Kiir also directed the Ministry of Finance to ensure the timely payment of salaries, proper funding of priorities, and an end to wastage.

“Salaries must be paid on time, priorities must be funded, and wastage must end.”

He went on to call on all government officials to embrace collaboration and deliver results in line with national development goals.

The changes come at a time when the country is facing economic difficulties, including cash shortages, unstable market prices, and the continued depreciation of the South Sudanese Pound against foreign currencies.

Kiir to Finance Minister: Stabilize economy and ensure transparency in managing resources

