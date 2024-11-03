3rd November 2024
Upper Nile governor inaugurates UN-built police station

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 2 hours ago

Governor Odhok and UN officials commission new police station. (Photo: Office of the governor/Facebook).

Upper Nile Governor James Odhok inaugurated a new police station at Hai Mataar in Malakal, constructed by development partners to boost security in the area hosting civilians returning from displacement camps.

The facility was constructed by the Humanitarian and Development Consortium (HDC) with support from UNMISS and UNHCR as part of efforts to reestablish police stations that were abandoned due to the civil war.

A statement from the governor’s official Facebook page said Mr. Odhok believes Hai Mataar Police Station is a security assurance for IDPs eager to return home but fearing for their safety outside the Malakal PoCS where they sought sanctuary for the last decade.

The facility is equipped with offices and separate cells for male and female detainees and it is expected to enhance local law enforcement capabilities and community trust, the statement said.

In October, Upper Nile government, in partnership with non-governmental organizations, established 130 new housing units to encourage civilians to leave the protection sites and return to Malakal town.

Governor James Odhok said the project, comes as a result of an agreement between the state government and Humanitarian and Development Consortium to provide shelter for over 500 households.

The governor added that 130 homes have been completed in the Hai Mataar Residential area and are ready for occupancy.

Odhok said the project is important in addressing the housing shortage for returnees and IDPs, and emphasized the importance of ensuring security for returning civilians.

 

