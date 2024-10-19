Upper Nile govt, partners launch housing project to encourage return of IDPs

Upper Nile State government, in partnership with non-governmental organizations, has established 130 new housing units to encourage civilians to leave the protection sites and return to Malakal town.

The initiative, supported by the Humanitarian and Development Consortium (HDC), aims to provide security and services to facilitate the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and returnees to the city.

Governor James Odhok said the project, comes as a result of an agreement between the state government and Humanitarian and Development Consortium to provide shelter for over 500 households.

The governor added that 130 homes have been completed in the Hai Mataar Residential area and are ready for occupancy.

Odhok said the project is important in addressing the housing shortage for returnees and IDPs, and emphasized the importance of ensuring security for returning civilians.

“We are not happy with the presence of citizens inside the civilian protection site. This was acceptable in the past due to security concerns due to the absence of police officers and the lack of police departments,” the governor said.

Odhok further announced plans to establish Hai Mataar Police Station, which will be staffed by personnel from diverse ethnic groups. He said the police officers are currently undergoing training in Malakal.

The governor also pledged to open additional police stations to enhance safety in the town.

“We are currently forming police force whose members come from all communities in the state to spread security among citizens due to the penetration of the tribal spirit.”

“We in the government, the Ministry of Engineering Affairs, and the state’s working organizations have agreed to start with the Hai Mataar and then move to the rest of the neighbourhoods of Malakal city.”

“Regarding services, the government is committed to providing them to every citizen who leaves the civilian protection site and settles in the city.”

Further, several non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have promised to provide essential services, such as water supply, to support the resettling communities

The initiative reflects the state government’s commitment to fostering stability and development in Upper Nile while encouraging displaced populations to return to their homes.

Some of the residents of Hai Mataar said they are willing to go back to home and call on the government to provide security and services

“I thank the state authorities for this service provided to us in Hai Mataar. We are now ready to leave the city protection site and return to Malakal city to live,” said one resident.

Another adds: “We only ask the government to open the streets and provide water. I have a voice of thanks to everyone who contributed to this work. We are women who do not have husbands.”

“We need security, and security is provided by opening police stations and providing a neutral force. We also appeal to the government to provide water.”

Upper Nile State has been severely affected by multiple crisis including the civil war, subnational violence and floods, where thousands still remain in displacement camps.

