Upper Nile governor appoints new Malakal town mayor

The Governor of Upper Nile State, Jacob Dollar Ruot, has issued a gubernatorial order appointing Bhan Kailech Dhol as the new Mayor of Malakal Town.

The appointment, announced in Gubernatorial Order No. 10/2025, comes into force immediately upon the governor’s signature.

The directive cites Article 98 (2)(a) of the Transitional Constitution of Upper Nile State (2011) and follows Presidential Decree No. RSS/RD/J/356/2025 issued on 3 October 2025.

In the order, Governor Ruot said the appointment was made in line with his constitutional mandate and the broader leadership structure outlined in the recent presidential directive.

“I… do hereby issue this Gubernatorial Order No. 10/2025 for the appointment of Bhan Kailech Dhol as Malakal Town Mayor, Upper Nile State,” the governor stated in the signed document.

The order was copied to the newly appointed mayor and the official state file.

