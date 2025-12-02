2nd December 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Domestic flight allegedly forced to divert to Wau, lands safely

Domestic flight allegedly forced to divert to Wau, lands safely

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

Wau Airport|Courtesy

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has confirmed that a domestic aircraft was diverted to Wau earlier today, where it landed safely with no injuries reported among passengers or crew.

The plane reportedly took off from Upper Nile before it was diverted to Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the SSCAA said the situation was contained immediately after landing through coordinated efforts involving the flight crew, airport authorities in Wau, and security agencies.

The authority stated that details surrounding the diversion remain under investigation.

According to the release, relevant aviation and security bodies have launched a joint assessment to establish the facts of the incident and recommend any required follow-up measures.

The SSCAA appealed to the public and media to refrain from speculation and rely only on verified information issued through official channels. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to transparency throughout the investigative process.

“The SSCAA urges the public and media to avoid speculation and rely solely on verified information from official channels,” the statement read.

“South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority remains committed [to] transparency at information dissemination for our public.”

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, the statement added.

The announcement was signed by David Loputu Paulino, spokesperson for the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority.

Popular Stories
Nasir Trail: Prosecution details $58.7M loss; accuses Machar of command failure 1

Nasir Trail: Prosecution details $58.7M loss; accuses Machar of command failure

Published November 26, 2025

South Sudanese medical student wins Best Oral Research Abstract award 2

South Sudanese medical student wins Best Oral Research Abstract award

Published 11 hours ago

South Sudan, Saudi Arabia in talks for industrial‑park MoU 3

South Sudan, Saudi Arabia in talks for industrial‑park MoU

Published November 26, 2025

Clearing agents suspend operations, stalling South Sudan cargo 4

Clearing agents suspend operations, stalling South Sudan cargo

Published November 29, 2025

Dr. Chol: Ministry targets 18 new oil blocks 5

Dr. Chol: Ministry targets 18 new oil blocks

Published November 27, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Upper Nile governor appoints new Malakal town mayor

Published 5 hours ago

Domestic flight allegedly forced to divert to Wau, lands safely

Published 5 hours ago

Minister Ateny to visit detained Al Watan editor, calls for due process

Published 5 hours ago

Twenty years of a transitional constitution: South Sudan at a crossroads

Published 5 hours ago

Roads minister discusses improvement of key roads with Chinese construction firm

Published 10 hours ago

Jonglei governor creates new subcounty in Ayod North

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd December 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.