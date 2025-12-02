Domestic flight allegedly forced to divert to Wau, lands safely

The South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority (SSCAA) has confirmed that a domestic aircraft was diverted to Wau earlier today, where it landed safely with no injuries reported among passengers or crew.

The plane reportedly took off from Upper Nile before it was diverted to Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the SSCAA said the situation was contained immediately after landing through coordinated efforts involving the flight crew, airport authorities in Wau, and security agencies.

The authority stated that details surrounding the diversion remain under investigation.

According to the release, relevant aviation and security bodies have launched a joint assessment to establish the facts of the incident and recommend any required follow-up measures.

The SSCAA appealed to the public and media to refrain from speculation and rely only on verified information issued through official channels. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to transparency throughout the investigative process.

“The SSCAA urges the public and media to avoid speculation and rely solely on verified information from official channels,” the statement read.

“South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority remains committed [to] transparency at information dissemination for our public.”

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available, the statement added.

The announcement was signed by David Loputu Paulino, spokesperson for the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority.