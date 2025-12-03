3rd December 2025

Kiir orders urgent probe into custom market fire, directs support for traders

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

President Salva Kiir - photo credit: Presidential Press Unit

President Salva Kiir has instructed security agencies to urgently probe the devastating Custom Market fire and mandated government institutions to deliver assistance to the hundreds of traders who lost property in the Monday fire incident.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the President said he received the news of the blaze “with deep sorrow and regret,” noting that the destruction had inflicted “a painful blow on the lives of countless families and hardworking entrepreneurs who lost their livelihoods in a single evening.”

The fire, which erupted around 6:00 p.m. on December 1, wiped out dozens of shops in the Nyakuron/Custom area — a zone the President described as “a vital economic center of our capital,” warning that its disruption “impacts our entire nation.”

President Kiir extended his condolences to all those affected, saying, On behalf of the Government and the people of South Sudan, I extend my sincere and heartfelt sympathies to all the traders, shop owners, and families affected by this disaster. We share in your grief and stand with you during this difficult time.”

He pledged a thorough investigation, assuring the public that the government will take all necessary steps to prevent similar tragedies. “I am assuring the people of South Sudan and the residents of Juba that the Government will investigate this matter and implement the necessary precautions to prevent future tragedies,” he stated.

The President tasked the relevant security and government agencies with launching a swift and thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of this fire, provide all necessary support to assist the affected traders, reviewing and reinforcing fire safety protocols in Juba and across the country.”

Reiterating the government’s commitment to helping victims rebuild their businesses, Kiir said, We assure the business community that their resilience is the backbone of our economy, and we will do everything within our power to help them recover and resume their businesses.”

