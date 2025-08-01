Unprovoked UPDF attack on Kajo-Keji ‘regrettable’ -Governor Rabi

Central Equatoria governor says the deadly incident involving Ugandan forces in Kajo-Keji County is “regrettable and should not have occurred,” citing the 2014 joint border delimitation mechanisms between the two countries.

The remarks were made in an official statement from Governor Lt. Gen. Rabi Mujung Emmanuel, delivered by the Acting Minister of Information, Jacob Aligo following the cross-border clash on 28 July 2025.

“This incident is regrettable and should not have occurred, especially considering that South Sudan and Uganda have already established mechanisms for joint border delimitation and demarcation in 2014.

At least five South Sudanese servicemen lost their lives, with thousands of civilians displaced following what Governor Mujung described as an unprovoked attack.

Governor Mujung reaffirmed that Central Equatoria will continue to uphold the dignity and well-being of its people and called for restraint to avoid further escalation of border tensions with Uganda.

Governor Mujung expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers.

“It is with profound sorrow that His Excellency, the Governor, extends heartfelt condolences to the families, comrades, and loved ones of the brave South Sudanese soldiers who lost their lives on 28 July 2025 in a provoked tragic incident involving the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces.”

He also sympathized with the affected communities in Kajo-Keji, many of whom lost property and have been forced to flee their homes.

“The State Government does hereby extend its heartfelt and deep sympathy to the civilians in Kadjukeji County who are gravely affected, those displaced, who lost property and are now struggling without shelter, food, or other essentials.

The governor said relief efforts are underway as the state is working closely with national authorities and humanitarian partners to deliver immediate support to those affected.

“The State Government is working in close coordination with the national authorities in handling this issue. We remain firm in safeguarding the dignity and well-being of every resident of our state.

