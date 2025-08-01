1st August 2025

South Sudan ambassador to India dies in New Delhi at 63

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 9 hours ago

Ambassador Mekelele had been serving in New Delhi for over a year|Courtesy

South Sudan’s Ambassador to India, Lumumba Mekelele, has died in New Delhi following a short illness, his family has confirmed.

Speaking to Eye Radio in an exclusive interview on Friday morning, the ambassador’s elder brother George Mekelele said Lumumba passed away at approximately 6:00 p.m. local time on 31st July.

He was 63 years old.

“He died yesterday around 6 p.m. His age is 63 years because he’s my younger brother. He was among the first ten South Sudanese ambassadors since the time of Sudan. We are waiting for the embassy to make arrangements for his body to be returned home,” said George.

Ambassador Mekelele had been serving in New Delhi for over a year, having taken up the post as South Sudan’s envoy to India in mid-2024.

He previously served as ambassador to Belgium, representing the country at its mission in Brussels.

In July 2024, Ambassador Mekelele officially presented his credentials to the President of India, signaling the beginning of his diplomatic mission there.

According to the family, funeral arrangements are ongoing, with the late diplomat’s body expected to be repatriated from India in the coming days. In the meantime, mourning is taking place at his residence in Gudele Block 8, near Christian University in Juba.

Ambassador Mekelele was a respected figure in South Sudan’s diplomatic corps and one of the pioneers of its foreign service since independence.

