South Sudanese mother, infant injured in smuggling incident on France-UK border

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A South Sudanese mother, her infant, and three other South Sudanese citizens have been seriously injured after being shot by people smugglers in the Dunkirk area, a key location for migrants attempting to cross into the UK from France.

Amar Basma, a South Sudanese youth activist based in Paris, confirmed the tragedy to Eye Radio on Friday, August 1, 2025.

He stated that all five South Sudanese nationals injured in the incident that occurred on Thursday, July 31, are currently receiving hospital treatment. Citing security concerns, Basma declined to release the victims’ names.

He stated that the incident, which occurred following a dispute over money, also resulted in the death of a Sudanese man.

According to Basma, the tragic event unfolded after the group’s attempt to cross into the UK failed. They requested a refund from the smugglers, who had been paid in advance.

The smugglers refused and, in a “brutal act of violence,” returned the next morning to open fire on the sleeping migrants.

“We are deeply saddened to share the tragic news of the loss of one of our Sudanese brothers, along with injuries to five others: three young men, a young woman, and her infant child, all from South Sudan,” Basma said.

“This heartbreaking incident occurred near Dunkirk, close to Calais, where these individuals were attempting to cross into the UK through smugglers.”

Basma highlighted the extreme risks faced by migrants and refugees forced to rely on criminal networks due to a lack of safe and legal migration routes.

He added that such incidents have become common in the Dunkirk area, which he described as one of the most dangerous places in France due to the presence of organized smuggling networks.

“This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in the Dunkirk area,” Basma explained. “It has become one of the most dangerous places here in France due to the presence of smuggling networks, many of which operate like organized mafias. Compared to Calais, Dunkirk feels more unstable.”

Basma urged South Sudanese migrants to comply with the laws of the countries they are in, emphasizing that resisting armed smugglers is not a viable option. He noted that authorities often only arrive to provide first aid after the fact.

“May justice be served, and may we all strive to build a world where no human being has to risk their life in search of safety and dignity,” Basma concluded.

