UNMISS’ Guang Cong: Tumaini Initiative must be inclusive of all voices

The Deputy Chief of UN Mission in South Sudan said the Tumaini Initiative must be inclusive of all voices and that parties should demonstrate progress and commitment to secure regional and international community’s support.

The Tumaini Initiative mediated by Kenya officially ceremonially resumed on Wednesday with parties, mediators and diplomats giving their opening remarks ahead of the main phase of the talks which will start on Thursday.

The second day of the consensus is expected to start with discussions on responsibility-sharing and the proposed National Leadership Council.

Addressing the event in Nairobi, Guang Cong welcomed the resumption of the peace process and commended the dedication of all parties and mediators to achieving lasting peace in South Sudan.

He said the repeated calls by Presidents Kiir and Ruto to conclude the talks expeditiously resonates with the aspirations of the South Sudanese people.

“It is imperative to note that the regional and international community’s confidence and support for the Tumaini Initiative can only be secured through demonstrable progress and collective commitment from all participants,” Cong said.

“More importantly, a successful conclusion to these discussions is needed for the sake of the people of South Sudan, who are eagerly awaiting the peace dividends.”

The UN official called for the inclusive participation of all voices in the Tumaini process, adding that to achieve durable peace, the perspectives of all be integral to the Tumaini Consensus document.

In his opening statement on Wednesday, the head of SSOMA Pagan Amum encouraged the transitional government delegation to commit to agreed protocols of the Tumaini Initiative and negotiate in good faith in order to successfully conclude the process.

Mr. Amum, the Founder of Real SPLM, expressed optimism about the Tumaini Initiative, describing it as an opportunity to bring peace to South Sudan as a “Christmas gift” for its people.

On his part, the head of the government delegation General Kuol Manyang emphasized the need for all parties to set aside their differences and focus on achieving peace.

Addressing calls to avoid renegotiation of the protocols, Manyang reaffirms that the R-ARCSS remains a cornerstone for peace in South Sudan.

The Senior Advisor on Presidential Affairs acknowledged delays in implementing the 2018 peace agreement, which contributed to the postponement of elections.

However, he maintains that the R-ARCSS should guide all future peace efforts, including the Tumaini Initiative, ensuring a comprehensive and inclusive process.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Designer of Coat of Arms thanks President Kiir for recognizing his work Previous Post