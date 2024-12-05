Designer of Coat of Arms thanks President Kiir for recognizing his work

Chol Anei Ayii, the designer of the Coat of Arms for South Sudan, has expressed gratitude to President Salva Kiir for the official recognition of his work.

On 29th November, President Kiir officially recognized Chol Anei Ayii as the winner of the Coat of Arms design competition by signing the portrait.

This event highlights Ayii’s contribution to South Sudan’s national identity and artistic heritage.

The artist said the signing of the coat of arms is a significant milestone in his contribution to national identity and heritage.

Mr. Anei points out that the presidential signature acknowledges his intellectual property and enhances his credibility as a professional graphic designer, enabling him to compete on an international platform.

He believes that such recognition will inspire and motivate young artists and graphic designers in the country, encouraging them to strive for excellence and reinforcing the idea that the government values and supports local talent.

“Signing this coat of arms to me is a very, very great achievement because it is a big recognition from our president to my work as a winner at South Sudan Coat of Arms,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“This one now will allow me to compete internationally because I am recognized by my country as a professional graphic designer. Also, this recognition will motivate other young people, other young artists, and other young graphic designers.”

Chol Anei was announced by the Ministry of Culture on July 21, 2011, as the winner of the South Sudan Coat of Arms competition, with promises of a $5,000 reward and two medals from the President.

Thirteen years later, Anei has yet to receive these rewards, but despite this, he considers the President’s signing of the coat of arms a significant honor, highlighting the ongoing delay in recognition of his contributions.

“The announcement was on July 21st, 2011 the Ministry of Culture used a report at that time, it was made a press conference, and then they announced that Chol Anei is the winner of South Sudan Coat of arms.”

“And from that time, they were supposed to pay me 5,000 US dollars, according to what was published in the newspaper, that the winner would receive 5,000 US dollars, and then two medals from the President.”

“Unfortunately, all these things did not happen as I’m talking to you. For the President to sign this Coat of arms, for me, it is a very great honor. Although I wait for 13 years, to get my rights, whether it’s money, or metal, or intellectual property.”

Mr. Anei believes that the President’s signing of the coat of arms are more meaningful than any financial rewards or medals.

He added that he had been hopeful that President Kiir or any future successor would eventually honor his contributions to South Sudan with the promised award.

