UNMISS chief urges amendment of national security law

The head of UN Mission in South Sudan is encouraging the government to show political will by amending the national security law and implementing critical pending tasks in the peace agreement.

The passing of the bill in a dramatic sitting on 3rd July 2024 divided the national parliament, created fear among citizens, and drew criticisms from opposition leaders and diplomatic missions.

Opposition lawmakers and civil society groups said maintaining Articles 54 and 55 of the bill was in contrary to a 2023 consensus between President Kiir and First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar for such clauses to be scrapped.

Addressing the 8th Governors Forum, Nicolas Haysom said the law, which mandates the security agency to arrest citizens without producing a warrant, should be amended in support of expansion of civic and political space in the country.

He also called for an immediate deployment of the necessary unified forces, commencement of the second phase of training and unification of command structure.

Mr. Haysom further said the government must show readiness for the December 2026 elections by commencing preparatory work for the voter registration and enrolling civic education on the elections.

He encourages South Sudanese leaders to immediately develop a code of conduct between political parties, civil society and the media.

The UN Special Representative said these immediate key action points once implemented will secure the elections ground for South Sudanese.

“UNMISS has identified six immediate points, action points, that are critical for demonstrating political will and a collective commitment to implementing the peace agreement,” Haysom said.

“These actions include, first, deploying the necessary unified forces, starting phase two of their joint training while agreeing on the middle command structure. Second, making a start on civic education.”

“Third, commencing preparatory work for voter registration. Fourth, amending the National Security Services Bill to expand civil and political space. Fifth, developing a code of conduct between political parties, civil society and the media. And clarifying responsibility sharing for electoral security.”

On November 24, the leader of Real SPLM, Pagan Amum, stated that the National Security Law must be repealed, warning that without its amendment, the country will never achieve peace, as it continues to be a source of insecurity.

The former secretary-general of SPLM strongly criticized the law, arguing that it has become a tool of repression, fostering insecurity rather than providing protection for the people of South Sudan.

According to him, the misuse of the law has created a climate of fear, discouraging citizens from exercising their rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

Pagan stated that the law has undermined citizens’ fundamental rights, creating an atmosphere of fear that discourages criticism of the government or demands for essential services

He pointed out that civil servants and citizens are unable to protest unmet demands, such as unpaid salaries, due to threats and intimidation by state security forces, including National Security, the police, and the army.

