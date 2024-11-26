Kiir tells 2026 election aspirants to start preparing ‘now’

President Salva Kiir has called on politicians intending to contest for public positions in the December 2026 general elections to start preparing now saying the period is short.

On 21st September 2024, President Kiir signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution of 2011 which postponed the country’s first-ever elections and extended the government’s tenure by two years.

This came after the parliament unanimously endorsed the constitutional amendment that was passed by the cabinet and peace monitoring body R-JMEC.

The decision was agreed because most of the critical peace provisions, including security arrangements, permanent constitution-making, electoral preparations, and other issues that could enable credible elections, remain pending.

Addressing the 8th Governors Forum in Juba this morning, President Kiir said the decision to extend the transitional period by 24 months was agreed upon by all the peace parties.

He reminded those seeking to run for different to start preparing saying 24 months is short.

“Our collective determination to achieve durable peace led to postponement of the elections and extension of the revitalized transitional government of national unity for another 24 months,” he said.

“I want to remind all those who are interested to contest in the elections that 24 months is not a big thing, if you were not prepared, you better start preparing yourself.”

