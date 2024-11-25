National Security Law fueling insecurity – Pagan

The leader of the Real SPLM, Pagan Amum, stated that the National Security Law must be repealed, warning that without its repeal, the country will never achieve peace, as it continues to be a source of insecurity.

The former secretary-general of SPLM strongly criticized the law, arguing that it has become a tool of repression, fostering insecurity rather than providing protection for the people of South Sudan.

According to him, the misuse of the law has created a climate of fear, discouraging citizens from exercising their rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.

Pagan stated that the law has undermined citizens’ fundamental rights, creating an atmosphere of fear that discourages criticism of the government or demands for essential services

He pointed out that civil servants and citizens are unable to protest unmet demands, such as unpaid salaries, due to threats and intimidation by state security forces, including National Security, the police, and the army.

Pagan referenced government officials’ statements claiming that live bullets, rather than rubber bullets, are used against demonstrators.

He highlighted the situation around General Akol Koor’s residence as an example of excessive and repressive force being employed.

“The national security law is causing more insecurity and has never provided any real protection,” Pagan said. “It undermines the rights of our people and creates a climate of fear.” “It frightens the people, making them afraid to criticize the government or demand services,” he added. “Imagine a situation where people have not received their salaries and are unable to protest because the national security, police, and army are being used to intimidate them,” he explained. “Government officials have repeatedly said they don’t have rubber bullets, so no one should protest or demand their rights, or they will be shot with live bullets, as we saw around General Akol Kur’s house,” he said. Pagan reminded all South Sudanese that the continuation of this law, which allows the national security or government to arrest citizens without a warrant, is both illegal and unconstitutional. “It must be repealed. Without its repeal, I do not see peace for this country,” he concluded.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



USAID implementing partners renew calls to end GBV in South Sudan Previous Post