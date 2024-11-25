National Security Law fueling insecurity – Pagan

The leader of the Real SPLM, Pagan Amum, stated that the National Security Law must be repealed, warning that without its repeal, the country will never achieve peace, as it continues to be a source of insecurity.
The former secretary-general of SPLM strongly criticized the law, arguing that it has become a tool of repression, fostering insecurity rather than providing protection for the people of South Sudan.
According to him, the misuse of the law has created a climate of fear, discouraging citizens from exercising their rights to free expression and peaceful assembly.
Pagan stated that the law has undermined citizens’ fundamental rights, creating an atmosphere of fear that discourages criticism of the government or demands for essential services
He pointed out that civil servants and citizens are unable to protest unmet demands, such as unpaid salaries, due to threats and intimidation by state security forces, including National Security, the police, and the army.
Pagan referenced government officials’ statements claiming that live bullets, rather than rubber bullets, are used against demonstrators.
He highlighted the situation around General Akol Koor’s residence as an example of excessive and repressive force being employed.
Published 3 hours ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Published 4 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.