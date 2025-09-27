27th September 2025

Unity State suspends 24 head teachers over pro-Machar protest

Bentiu IDPs Protest Machar Trial. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bentiu, Unity State, stage a demonstration on Thursday, September 25, 2025, to protest the indictment and trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his co-accused by the special court in Juba.

BENTIU, Unity State (Eye Radio) – More than 20 head teachers in Unity State are facing dismissal after the state government confirmed their suspension for taking part in a peaceful protest against the trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar.

Unity State Minister of Information, Gatwech Bipal Both, told Eye Radio that 24 head teachers were suspended on Thursday after participating in the protest at the displaced people’s camp in Bentiu.

According to Both, the teachers were accused of inciting and joining a political protest against Dr. Machar’s trial in Juba, an act he described as “sabotage” to the state government and a “violation of the Education Act, 2021.”

“It looked like there was a sabotage of the state leadership by teachers… They have invited the students and themselves; they are involved in protests,” Both said.

The Minister stressed that teachers are expected to act professionally and remain non-political, adding, “Anyone who goes outside the constitution, educational act ’21, will face the law.”

The teachers will remain suspended until a legal procedure is established. Both explained that the Ministry of General Education will decide whether they will be reinstated or replaced with new teachers.

The Minister spoke to Eye Radio from Bentiu.

Unity State suspends 24 head teachers over pro-Machar protest

