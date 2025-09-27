South Sudan’s System of Justice: Understanding the Judiciary and Special Courts

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – An advocate has explained that the Judiciary of South Sudan stands as one of the three foundational arms of the government, established under the Transitional Constitution of 2011. It’s the ultimate guarantor of the rule of law in the nation.
According to Advocate Santo Daniel the ordinary judicial structure is tiered, ensuring a comprehensive system of review and appeal:
Beyond the ordinary court system, South Sudan’s law provides for Special Courts, as authorized under Article 16 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 2008. These courts are established to handle specific categories of cases that require specialized focus or procedures.
Advocate Daniel details the four main types of Special Courts:
Advocate Daniel highlights the crucial differences between the two court systems:
Advocate Daniel emphasizes that Special Courts do not handle constitutional cases. Those matters are strictly reserved for the Constitutional Panel of the Supreme Court, which consists of nine justices and is led by the Chief Justice.
Regarding appeals from Ordinary Courts, High Court rulings are referred to the Court of Appeal, and Court of Appeal rulings are then referred to the Supreme Court.
For Special Courts, both the court’s jurisdiction and its specific appeal process are set out in its founding order.
Finally, the law upholds the principle of timely justice. This requires that accused persons be informed of charges immediately, files be referred to prosecutors without delay, and investigations conclude within six months.
When the Chief Justice establishes a Special Court, he sets a clear mandate for its operation, typically ranging from one to four months, underscoring the commitment to swift resolution.
Published 1 minute ago
Published 13 minutes ago
Published 25 minutes ago
Published 46 minutes ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.