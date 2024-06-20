UNHCR chief warns of ‘loss of a generation’ in Sudan war

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe that will force millions of people to flee Sudan to neighboring countries if nothing is done to end the “brutal” war.

Filippo Grandi visited refugee camps and displacement centers in Kosti, in Sudan’s White Nile State, where over a million people have sought shelter since the fighting started.

The UN official said the level of suffering in the war-wracked country is “truly unconscionable,” adding that a terrible famine is looming and floods will hinder aid efforts.

“Sudan is the definition of a perfect storm: shocking human rights atrocities, with millions uprooted by this insane war and other wars that came before it,” he said.

“A terrible famine is looming, and severe floods will soon hamper aid deliveries even more. We are losing a generation to this war, yet peace efforts are not working.”

Grandi expressed deep alarm at the scale of the humanitarian emergency, as violence escalates in El Fasher, North Darfur, and atrocities have been reported against civilians in Al Jazira State.

He called on the warring parties to stop targeting civilians, whom he said, are paying the price despite not having started it.

Nine million people have been displaced since war broke out, making Sudan the world’s most pressing displacement crisis.

According to UNHCR, nearly two million people have fled beyond the country’s borders.

It adds that nearly 440,000 South Sudanese refugees live across White Nile State, a third of whom have been forced to flee yet again from other states in Sudan due to the conflict.

The agency said displaced people are living in abysmal conditions at risk of disease in overcrowded refugee camps, former schools and other makeshift sites.

“Military leaders, and those with influence over them, must make peace a priority. Without it, people will keep fleeing into neighboring countries, like Chad and South Sudan, which are only just emerging from their own conflicts and simply cannot cope with millions more mouths to feed.”

Grandi said the influx of refugees has increased pressure on communities hosting them, while he praised the generosity of host countries, and asked for international donors to continue the humanitarian support.

UNHCR said it has scaled up response efforts in White Nile and other areas with the help of partners, reaching out to 800,000 displaced Sudanese since the conflict started.

However, it adds that access constraints have limited the presence of humanitarians and hampered the safe and timely movement of aid supplies, including crossline and across borders.

