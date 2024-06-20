20th June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Regional   |   Sudan’s RSF captures West Kordofan capital el-Fula

Sudan’s RSF captures West Kordofan capital el-Fula

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

Members of Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on patrol. PHOTO | ASHRAF SHAZLY | AFP

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly taken control of el-Fula, the capital of West Kordofan state near South Sudan border, in a blow to the junta government.

Al Jazeera news agency reported that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) engaged the paramilitary group for several hours before withdrawing from the city, prompting RSF to seize government and military headquarters, the sources said on Thursday.

The army, meanwhile, had retreated to Babanusa, one remaining base in the region.

The fighting comes just a day after UN High Commissioner for Refugees warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe that will force millions of people to flee Sudan if nothing is done to end the war.

Filippo Grandi visited refugee camps and displacement centers in Kosti, of Sudan’s White Nile State, where over a million people have sought shelter since the fighting started.

The UN official said the level of suffering in the war-wracked country is “truly unconscionable,” adding that a terrible famine is looming and floods will hinder aid efforts.

 

Popular Stories
South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report 1

South Sudan tops world list of countries hit by food inflation: Report

Published Friday, June 14, 2024

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha 2

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha

Published Sunday, June 16, 2024

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff 3

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF 4

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals 5

How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals

Published Monday, June 17, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Zain South Sudan, partners launch new Tecno Camon 30 series in Juba

Published 58 mins ago

CES speaker condemns profiteering from land grabbing

Published 2 hours ago

Disregard ‘false information’ about peace process on social media, Makuei urges public

Published 3 hours ago

Sudan’s RSF captures West Kordofan capital el-Fula

Published 3 hours ago

UNHCR chief warns of ‘loss of a generation’ in Sudan war

Published 4 hours ago

Lakes State: 6 killed while pursuing raiders

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!