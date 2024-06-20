Sudan’s RSF captures West Kordofan capital el-Fula

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have reportedly taken control of el-Fula, the capital of West Kordofan state near South Sudan border, in a blow to the junta government.

Al Jazeera news agency reported that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) engaged the paramilitary group for several hours before withdrawing from the city, prompting RSF to seize government and military headquarters, the sources said on Thursday.

The army, meanwhile, had retreated to Babanusa, one remaining base in the region.

The fighting comes just a day after UN High Commissioner for Refugees warned of a looming humanitarian catastrophe that will force millions of people to flee Sudan if nothing is done to end the war.

Filippo Grandi visited refugee camps and displacement centers in Kosti, of Sudan’s White Nile State, where over a million people have sought shelter since the fighting started.

The UN official said the level of suffering in the war-wracked country is “truly unconscionable,” adding that a terrible famine is looming and floods will hinder aid efforts.